2nd ‘Dali Dalagan ‘Ta’ spotlights mental health awareness

About 250 Sagaynons, including city officials, joined the “2nd Dali Dalagan Ta!” a mental health advocacy fun run to kick off the celebration of the National Children’s Month on Friday, Nov. 10.

The fun run was held in tandems and pairs of friends, family members, and co-workers ran in three obstacle courses.

Leah Fuentesfina, action officer of the City Council for the Protection of Children who organized the event, said that the fun run aims to give Sagaynons an opportunity to take a break from their usual routine at home, school, and work.

“This in-tandem run brought a different fulfillment to the participants as they should finish the obstacle course with their peers and leaving no one behind”, she said.

Fuentesfina also emphasized that it is a children-led event to emphasize the importance of the children's roles in the community.

2nd Dali Dalagan Ta was led by the Supreme Student Government Federation Officers and Members headed by Althea Danica Culanculan and the Children's Representative Daniel Enrico Chua with the Department of Education-Sagay City Division and the CCPC.

Among the officials who participated in the fun run was Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva who said that events like this are important to create avenues for community engagement and recreation.

He added that this event gives the children and the youth a chance to foster wellness, steering them away from spending excessive time using social media.

The vice mayor also thanked the DepEd-Sagay City Division for partnering with the city government in mounting the event and hoped to see more activities like this in the future. (PR)