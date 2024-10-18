2nd MassKanamit Culinary Showdown opens at SMX

In line with the 8th Sabor Bisaya Food Expo, the MassKanamit Festival highlights Bacolod’s rich gastronomic culture, showcased through the masterpieces of more than 300 participants from various culinary and hospitality management schools across Negros Island during the

2nd MassKanamit Culinary Showdown at the SMX Convention Center, featuring renowned celebrity chefs, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Bacolod City Councilor Kalaw Puentevella and Councilor Cindy Rojas with Bacolod MassKara Festival Chairman Jojie Dingcong, HRANO President Roberto Magalona, and Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Food Committee Chairperson Ana Tison, led the opening ceremony.

This year’s cookies feature innovations that emphasize more local and traditional dishes, including the famous laswa and the beloved KBL (Kadyos, Baboy, Langka), a delightful Visayan dish.

The event also covers competitions in pica-pica, cakes, street foods, and more. Tomorrow will be the last day of the competition, with the awarding ceremony taking place in the afternoon of October 17.

Over the years, the number of participants in the culinary showdown has continued to increase during the MassKara Festival. Also present at the event were Councilor Claudio Puentevella and Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF) officials: President and Festival Director for Finance, Admin, Concerts, Events, and Fair, Katherine Mailing; Secretary and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events, Kuster Y. Cadagat; and Treasurer and Festival Director for Good Governance, Finance, Procurement, and Admin, Jericho Redil.