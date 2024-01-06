2nd UNBL Aspirants Basketball Cup kicks off

The United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) will be hosting its 2nd UNBL Aspirants Basketball Cup from January 6 to 28, 2024.

The games will be played at Bacolod Tay Tung High School with players born in 2008 and younger.

The participating teams will be Alangilan National High School, Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Bacolod City National High School, Bata National School, Colegio De San Agustin Bacolod, Colegio De Sta. Ana De Victorias, La Consolacion College Bacolod, St. John’s Institute, St. Joseph School La Salle, University of Negros Occidental Recolectos, Trinity Christian School, and University of St. La Salle.

The main purpose of this tournament is to provide an avenue for all participating school-based Negros teams to compete in a single tournament. This is in line with the UNBL’s advocacy on grassroots development, wherein it seeks to promote the continuous exposure of student-athletes to the sport of basketball. (PR)