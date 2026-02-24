3 arrested, over P600,000 smuggled cigarettes seized

IN A sustained crackdown against smuggling, the Police Regional Office- Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P632,025 worth of smuggled cigarettes at Park Homes 2, Barangay Washington, Escalante City, Negros Occidental on February 23, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Mon, 27; alias So, 23; and alias Van, 22, all residents of Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspects were caught in the act by operatives of Escalante City Police Station unloading boxes of illicit cigarettes from a tricycle.

She said the operatives were conducting surveillance and monitoring against illicit cigarettes in the area.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 509 reams and 78 packs of BOSQU cigarettes, 181 reams of GTM cigarettes, 153 reams of Thunder cigarettes, 81 reams of Three Star cigarettes, 167 reams of Cannon cigarettes, 102 reams of Oris cigarettes, 92 reams of 252 cigarettes, 94 reams of Mega cigarettes, four reams of Bison cigarettes, 352 packs of assorted cigarettes, and a tricycle.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Escalante City Police Station. They face charges for violating Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Malong said this successful operation underscores PRO-NIR’s unyielding resolve to combat smuggling and other forms of illicit trade.

She said PRO-NIR will continue its commitment to enforce the law decisively, protect communities, safeguard government revenue, and uphold public health.

"PRO-NIR remains steadfast in sustaining such proactive operations, sending a clear message that violations will be met with immediate and uncompromising law enforcement action across the Negros Island Region," she added. (MAP)