3 cornered fight for Mayor in Kabankalan City

It will be a three-cornered fight in Kabankalan City in the coming May 12, 2025 elections.

Unexpected without any prior announcement, Former Congressman and Vice Governor Genaro "Lim-ao" Alvarez filed his COC for Mayor with Ali Zayco as his Vice Mayor.

Alvarez is the second cousin of another mayoralty candidate former Governor and former Mayor Isidro Zayco while Zayco is the daughter of former Mayor Pedro Zayco who is the brother of Isidro Zayco.

Incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda on the other hand also filed his COC with his wife Divina as his Vice Mayor.

Isidro Zayco's running mate is incumbent Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco.(TDE)