3 drug personalities arrested in Bacolod

Three drug personalities in Bacolod were arrested in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Sambag, Barangay Pahanocoy, at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday, November 17.

Police identified the suspects as Freddie Denisa, 54, a resident of Barangay Tangub; Raymund Alayon, 29, a resident of Barangay Vista Alegre; and Jessie Torres, 56, a resident of Barangay Taculing, all in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 15 elongated heat-sealed plastic sachets and one big heat-sealed plastic of suspected shabu weighing 52 grams with estimated market value of P353,600, the P500 marked money, a coin purse, and P500 cash.

The police said Alayon was identified as a high-value individual, while his two companions were also identified as street-level drug personalities in Bacolod City.

They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP