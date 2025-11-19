3 drug suspects killed in shootout

THREE suspected drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation that turned into a shootout in Quezon City Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

In a press conference on Wednesday, November 19, Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group spokesperson Lieutenant Marlon Sy said the “high-value” suspects engaged anti-narcotics operatives in a gunfight during the operation in Cubao.

A police officer and a confidential informant were also wounded in the incident.

“’Yung mga suspects is nasa target list siya, nasa intelligence packet. Minanmanan simula nung August, ngayon nag prosper ‘yung transaction. ‘Yung background nung isang namatay na suspect is suspended security guard siya ‘yung alias Jason. Yung isang suspect natin may resemblance nung naaresto noong 2017. Siya ‘yung leader ng Limjoco robbery group,” Sy said.

Sy added that P68 million worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) were seized from the suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)