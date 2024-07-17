3 Kabankalan employees tested positive for illegal drugs

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda confirmed that three employees of the city government tested positive for the use of illegal drugs.

Miranda said the three employees are detailed at the City Social Welfare and Development Office - two casual employees and a job order.

He said that since they are not regular employees of the city government, nonrenewal of their respective contracts would be the sanction against them.

The drug test was conducted on Tuesday last week. Miranda said the drug test is ongoing in all departments under the city government to make sure that the city is not tolerating the use of illegal drugs by their employees and officials. (TDE)