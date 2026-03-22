3 NPA members killed in Negros clash

THREE alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) linked to the summary executions of civilians in Negros Occidental were killed in an encounter with the Philippine Army’s 47th Infantry Battalion in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on March 21, 2026.

The fatalities were identified as Milky alias “Gorting” Sampini, Ritchie alias “Makoy”/“Akiro” Verano, and Joedil alias “Junjun”/“Cairo” Balsimo.

The leadership of the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) also commended the successful operations of the 47IB, under the 302nd Infantry Brigade, and lauded the vigilance and cooperation of the local populace, whose timely reports greatly contributed to the neutralization of three Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) remnants and the recovery of their firearms.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the Army's 3rd ID, said in a statement that the three CTG remnants were linked to various atrocities in the Negros Island Region.

The operating troops were conducting security operations in response to reports of armed CTG presence when they engaged the remnants of combined elements of the Dismantled South West Front (D) and the Regional Strike Force (D), Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, around 4 a.m. in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City.

The firefight, which lasted for two minutes, resulted in the death of three CTG remnants. Their bodies were recovered at the encounter site.

Operatives recovered from the area were one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, two M203 grenade launchers, one hand grenade, and various subversive documents.

No casualties were reported on the government side.

The three CNTs, who were neutralized in an encounter, were responsible behind in a series of violent incidents across Negros Island, including killings and arson activities.

Among the cases attributed to the group were the deaths of 74-year-old Leonora Anguit, and 39-year-old Renante Vedarte, both residents of Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City.

Samson said with their neutralization, justice has been served for the victims and their families, bringing a measure of closure to the affected communities.

“This operation is part of the government’s sustained anti-insurgency campaign to eradicate the remaining communist-terrorist elements in the Negros Island Region. We remain steadfast and relentless in our efforts, hence, we are giving them no chance to resurge and endanger our communities,” Samson said.

Samson emphasized the importance of continued unity between the military and the people in securing lasting peace.

“We call on the remaining members of the CTG to abandon the armed struggle and return to mainstream society to avoid suffering the same misfortune as their comrades. Lay down your arms, come down, and embrace peace," Samson said.

He said the government, through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and Amnesty Program, is ready to help them to start anew.

“This is the path toward healing, reconciliation, and building a better future for yourselves and your families,” he added. (MAP)