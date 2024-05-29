3 public libraries in Negros Occidental get P300K worth of e-books

BACOLOD CITY – Three public libraries in Negros Occidental are recipients of PHP300,000 worth of access to electronic or e-books as additional knowledge resources for library users.

These are the Negros Occidental Provincial Library located in this city, Silay City Public Library, and Himamaylan City Public Library, each availing PHP100,000 in e-books for one year.

Provincial Librarian II Rio Lynne Panisa said in an interview on Tuesday they were chosen by the Association of Librarians in the Public Sector (ALPS) to receive the e-books from reference resources provider New Century Books.

Panisa, together with Provincial Librarian I Raia Tiongson, represented Negros Occidental in the ALPS 6th National Convention, themed “Reinvigorating Public Libraries: A Road Map,” held in Baguio City on May 22 to 24.

“We are very grateful to ALPS for these e-books and for sharing new knowledge and skills with our public librarians and library-in-charge,” she said.

Panisa said the e-books will augment the knowledge resources at the Provincial Library, which still has limited learning materials for some users.

“They don’t have to physically go to the library to access the e-books. They can do it at home and read online. There are also learners who prefer to read books online,” she added.

Pabiana said that once the e-books are available, users can contact the Provincial Library to obtain the username and password to access the online resources.

Last month, the Negros Occidental Provincial Library also received more than 6,000 books from The Asia Foundation distributed to various public schools and public libraries in the province.

The beneficiaries were public schools under the Department of Education Divisions of Negros Occidental, Escalante City, Himamaylan City, Sipalay City and Victorias City.

Public libraries in the cities of Himamaylan, Victorias, and Escalante also availed some of the books. (PNA)