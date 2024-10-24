3 siblings arrested in drug bust, P1.3-M shabu seized

Three siblings were arrested in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) City Drug Enforcement at Purok Kabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City at about 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, October 23.

The operation also led to the recovery of an estimated P1.360 million worth of shabu.

Police identified the suspects as Eron Montalban, 35, and his two sisters Irene, 34, and Ilyn, 26, who are all residents of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 200 grams, the P1,000 marked money and P19,000 boodle money, a sling bag, and P500 cash.

The police said Eron and Irene were identified as high-value target drug personalities in Bacolod City while their sister Ilyn was also identified as a street-level individual.

The two other siblings of the suspects were also in jail for violation of illegal drugs, the police added.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP