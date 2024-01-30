3 sub-provincial health zones created

The Provincial Health Board chaired by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson approved the creation of three sub-provincial health zones in Negros Occidental.

Lacson said Monday, January 29, that right now, the province has six local inter-health zones, representing the six districts.

"There is now a proposal in compliance with the Universal Health Health Care System if we can merge the inter-local health zones into three. The first and second districts will be one. The second will be the third and fourth districts, and the fifth and sixth districts will be the third zone. Because this is a major change, I sought the opinion of the local chief executives and we have made good representation and discussed the proposal and it was agreed that we will organize the inter-local health zones," Lacson said.

He said that the province is also working out the upgrading of provincial-run and managed hospitals, like Level 3 for the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital and Level 2 for Cadiz District Hospital, Valladolid District Hospital, and Lorenzo Zayco Hospital in Kabankalan City.

Every health zone will have at least a level 1 and level 2 hospital, Lacson added.

Meanwhile, local chief executives under the Third District of the province signed Monday a memorandum of agreement for the inter-LGU cooperation of the Northern-Central Inter Health Zone.

It was signed by Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, Murcia Mayor Jerry Rojas, Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego, and representatives of Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares, E.B. Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon.*