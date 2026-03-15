3 suspects in shooting arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested the three suspects in the shooting incident in Purok Bagong-Hilway corner Rizal–Hilado Streets, Barangay 22, Bacolod City, on March 13, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as alias Jer, 23, a resident of Sitio Bantulinao, Barangay Tanauan, Kabankalan City; alias Jon, a mechanic helper and resident of Sitio Bantulinao, Barangay Tanauan, Kabankalan City; and alias Junjun, 34, a resident of Purok Mahiliugyon, Barangay 23, Bacolod City.

They were nabbed after they allegedly killed Ruben Altamira, a resident of Purok Gahili-ugyon, Barangay 23, Bacolod.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said personnel of Police Station 1 of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) conducted a hot pursuit operation around 11:30 p.m. at a boarding house in Purok Avocado, Barangay 20, Bacolod City, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

Investigation revealed that the victim served as the caretaker of the compound where the suspects were staying.

Malong said there had been a history of heated arguments between the victim and the suspects after the victim repeatedly advised them to vacate the compound and transfer to another boarding house.

She said the matter had previously been brought before the barangay for mediation.

Malong noted that during the follow-up investigation, a concerned citizen informed Police Station 1 that the suspects were inside the compound.

Acting on the information, she said the intelligence operatives conducted monitoring and surveillance in the area and observed a man behind the door carrying a firearm in a ready position. The operatives then called out to the individual and identified themselves as police officers.

However, another suspect, identified as alias Junjun, shouted: "Sige sulod kay pangtumbahon."

This prompted the operatives to immediately enter the premises and enforce the arrest of the suspects, Malong added.

Police recovered from the suspects several firearms and ammunition.

PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay also commended the swift response and coordinated efforts of the Bacolod City Police Office, emphasizing that prompt and decisive police action plays a vital role in preventing further violence and ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are immediately apprehended and held accountable under the law.

PRO-NIR further reiterated its unwavering commitment to intensify law enforcement operations against individuals involved in violent crimes and the illegal possession of firearms.

The command assured the public that it will continue to pursue offenders with determination and diligence, ensuring that those who threaten peace and order in the community are brought before the proper authorities to answer for their actions. (MAP)