3 teens held for gun ban violation in Negros Oriental

Police arrested three teenagers over gun ban violation here Thursday night, bringing to 12 the total number of gun ban cases in Negros Oriental.

A total of 11 firearms were seized since the start of the gun ban in relation to the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Lt. Stephen Polinar, deputy chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said the suspects, identified only as alias Mark, alias Tantan, and alias CJ, are facing complaints for violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban and illegal possession of a firearm.

The three were arrested when police conducted operations in Barangay Looc in this capital city as Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia issued a directive to intensify operations against loose firearms.

Acting provincial election supervisor, Eliseo Labaria, said in an interview that despite tight security measures, many people still managed to slip their firearms unnoticed because of limitations during checkpoint operations.

“Despite thousands of security forces deployed in Negros Oriental, it is still difficult for us to prevent people from carrying their firearms outside their homes because, during inspections at checkpoints, our law enforcers are only limited to doing their routine checks in plain view,” Labaria said.

This means that law enforcers cannot inspect, search, and/or seize possible illegal objects inside a vehicle, he said.

Labaria, however, reassured that stricter measures are in place at static and mobile checkpoints, as well as other security operations to ensure that the barangay and SK elections in Negros Oriental would be peaceful and orderly.

Meanwhile, Labaria said they successfully conducted a province-wide Oplan Baklas, or the taking down of illegal posters and other campaign materials of BSKE candidates.

He said these would not be returned to the owners as they are deemed illegal.

The election officers will be tasked to dispose of them properly, as some are made of materials that are not environment-friendly, he said. (PNA)