3.5K vacancies up at Himaya Fest job fair

Mayor Raymund Tongson is urging Himamaylanon jobseekers to apply to about 3,500 local and overseas vacancies at the Himaya Festival job fair today, April 3, at the Himamaylan City Hall.

Organized by the local Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and the Office of the City Mayor, the job fair starting at 9 a.m. will host six business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, seven local companies, and four overseas placement agencies.

BPO companies are looking for applicants to fill a total of 2,970 positions--customer service representatives, human resource and IT staff and technical support representatives. Joining the job fair are Concentrix, Iqor, Panasiatic, Teleperformance, Transcom, and TeleTech which are based in the cities of Bacolod and Talisay.

Meanwhile, local company KCAT Inc. is hiring linemen, installers, headend operator, sales and marketing supervisor, administrative assistant, and accounting staff.

Licensed pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, warehouse clerks, and HR officer positions are also open for applications at Negros Grace Pharmacy.

Jobseekers may also apply at SYL Hermanos Trade Inc. for their senior salesman, third man, junior salesman, HR specialist, warehouse personnel/helper, and driver vacancies

Companies based or have offices in the province are also hiring--RMA Manpower & Consultancy Services,TMT Ruiz Corporation, Universal Robina Corp.-SONEDCO, and AXA Philippines.

Jobseekers may also apply for job opportunities abroad through Global Professional, Pisces International Placement Corp., Place Well International Services Corp., and Zontar Manpower Services.

These placement agencies are looking for nursing specialists, nursing technicians, care worker, general nurse, laboratory technician, and hospital cleaner;

Massage therapists, makeup artists, beauticians, hairstylist, skin care specialists, nail care specialists, and nail technicians;

Waiters and restaurant workers, restaurant managers and supervisors, tailor, and household/family driver;

Electronic technician, senior mechanic supervisor, workshop supervisor, mechanic, auto electrician, auto denter and painter, service adviser, and parts and inventory staff.

The local PESO reminds the jobseekers to prepare several copies of their updated resume to ensure smooth transaction with the hiring personnel of the companies.

Free legal clinic, Zumba

Aside from the participating companies, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Negros Occidental Chapter will also hold a simultaneous free legal clinic.

Mayor Raymund Tongson is urging locals to avail of the free service.

“This is an opportunity for Himamaylanons to seek free legal counselling from our partners at IBP,” Tongson said.

Meanwhile, a Zumba session will be also be held at the start of the job fair to encourage everyone to take care of their health while applying for jobs or seeking legal advice.(PR)