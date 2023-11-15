36 from USLS pass physicians board exam

The University of St. La Salle’s College of Medicine achieved a remarkable success in the October 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination producing 36 new medical doctors, results released by the Professional Regulation Commission last November 6 showed.

The overall passing rate of the University surpassed the national average of 63.24 percent. Notably, USLS first-time takers of the said licensure exam recorded an impressive 90 percent passing rate.

The following Lasallians are now licensed physicians: Rhandonn Lo Aga, Hareille Demafiles Alagos, Shaira Concel Almodiente, Kate Anne Gomez Bermejo, Cleo Blanche Beniten Besinan, Rizzo Jamez Gomez Blancaflor, Charity Ruth Juarez Catanus, Elijah Rix Cawaling, Aselo Job Parreno Chua, Elaine Mae Neodama Coopera, Peah Angelica Calansingin Diamante, Lladen Nicolas Espallardo, Bea Chiara Mortel Festin, Jairah Mae Canlas Fudalan, Jann Rey Vanguardia Geonigo;

Pamela Anne Gustillo Golez, Justine Arla Gustilo, Zyrkxis Fritz Manzo Hisoler, Martina Gamboa Historiador, Philline Marie Tupas Hounkponou, Joshua Rommel Vargas Jamero, Celeste Arayan Ledesma, Jinja-Jhoy Perez Lemoncito, Shelyn Joyce Tan Lim, Lauren Anais Marcella Lirazan;

Jessa Mae Bandejo Magallanes, Alpha Madhu Dumol Martinez, Ma. Therese Sabonsolin Militante, Ann Kylie Lindsy Corugda Nombrado, Howard Johnson Coo Palma, Cresiene Estoya Parreño, Kristy Ruth Martir Peralta, Frances Jardeleza Porras, Rubena Marie Regalado Santillan, Ferlyn Joy Escobar Tavera, Tanya Gail Cape Treyes.

The examination, administered in cities across the Philippines, including Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga was conducted last October 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2023.

The University congratulates all passers for their remarkable achievement and wishes them the best as they embark on their journey to touch and transform lives in their chosen careers.

USLS also extends its gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, benefactors, and partners of the College of Medicine, whose contributions have played a crucial role in this success. (PR)