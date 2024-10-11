37 aspirants file COCs in Bacolod City

A total of 37 aspirants in Bacolod City filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) during the filing period from October 1 to 8 for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Bacolod records showed of 37 aspirants, five filed for the House of Representatives including incumbent Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, former mayor Evelio Leonardia, Roger Abanid, Ed Gulmatico, and Romy Gustilo.

A total of two aspirants filed for mayor including incumbent Congressman Greg Gasataya and incumbent Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran. Two aspirants also filed for vice mayor including incumbent Councilors Renecito Novero and Claudio Puentevella.

For the councilor, a total of 28 aspirants also filed their COCs at the Comelec-Bacolod temporary office at the Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall.

Acting Election Officer Revo Sorbito said this is very interesting for Bacolod City’s election because of a few candidates filed their COCs.

“Aside from the two political groups with a slate, we have few independent aspirants who filed their COCs. We have a total of 37 aspirants and it's a very small number and we expect to see higher votes for the candidates later on in the elections,” he said.

He added the eight-day filing of COCs was generally peaceful with no untoward incident reported.

Sorbito noted that the copies of the COCs will be forwarded to the Comelec main office for the law department to determine the final name of the aspirants that will appear on the ballot.

Sorbito disclosed that starting November 15, they will send notice to the candidates to check the tentative lists of the candidates at the Comelec’s website so they can correct if they have any question. /MAP.