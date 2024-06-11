38th Negros Trade Fair launching

The Association of Negros Producers (ANP) in partnership with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental launched the 38th Negros Trade Fair at the Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City, today, June 11, 2024.

The event is a prelude to the upcoming Negros Trade Fair to be held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City on Sept. 17 – 22, 2024.

This year’s theme is “Halad” or offering which embodies the spirit of generosity and unity that defines the Negrense community.

According to ANP, “Halad” is a reflection of the collective commitment to making a meaningful difference, one offering at a time.

Executive Assistant to the Governor and PIO Charina Magallanes - Tan, represented Gov. Bong Lacson at the program.

In his message, Gov. Lacson said that the trade fair has always been more than just a commercial event, but a celebration of the Negrense rich culture, heritage, and the collective strength of the Negros community.

The governor also assured that the 38th Trade Fair will not disappoint as the province will again bring the best of Negros products, talents, and the famed Negrense cuisine to Manila this year.

The Negros Trade Fair is the longest-running provincial trade fair in the country, which is now in its 38th year. (Provincial PIO)