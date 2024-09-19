38th Negros Trade Fair opens in Makati City

The 38th Negros Trade Fair officially opened in Glorietta 2 in Makati City on September 18, 2024, with a theme: “Halad (offer).”

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, their fellow provincial officials, mayors, and others, the Association of Negros Producers, and 115 producers and exhibitors, among others, gathered for the 5-day trade fair that showcased the finest products of the province.

On September 17, they held the ceremonial ringing of the bell dubbed “Arima,” highlighting the traditional way farmers gather in the morning before commencing their work on the farm.

During the Arima, guests came namely former President now Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay - Campos, and other leaders in Negros Oriental and Occidental, Mrs. Tima Lacson, the spouse of the late Governor Daniel “Bitay” Lacson, Jr., the father of this Negros Trade Fair and the Association of Negros Producers joined the ceremonial ringing of the bell.

Governor Lacson said the Negros Trade Fair holds profound significance for our people and our province. We take a moment to reflect on and express our gratitude to those who pioneered this event—the resilient Negrenses who, in the face of tremendous challenges, created alternative livelihoods for Negrense farmers, who were then heavily reliant on the sugar industry and had to survive the global sugar crisis of the 1980s.

As American Civil Rights Activist Maya Angelou said, "I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it." This spirit of resilience captures the Negrense character. Our story is one of strength and adaptability, and tonight, we celebrate how our people turned adversity into an opportunity for growth.

“Today, that same resilience lives on. Our MSMEs and exhibitors are not only showcasing their products but also sharing the stories behind them—tales of perseverance, creativity, and triumph as entrepreneurs who continue to thrive despite current challenges. In addition to our well-loved Negros Trade Fair exhibitors, whose products have been cherished Negrense favorites through the years, we are pleased to feature products from the Technology and Livelihood Development Center,” he said.

This reflects the Province of Negros Occidental’s commitment to supporting its micro, small, and medium enterprises across all 31 cities, municipalities, and Bacolod City.

The PGNO ABANSE SHOWROOM, recently accredited by the Department of Tourism, showcases 591 diverse products that highlight the excellence of "TatakNegrense." This effort underscores our dedication to improving local products and creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers, fisherfolks, indigenous people, and other sectors.

The Negros Trade Fair proudly continues to feature products from former rebels at our Provincial Peace and Order Council booth, now in its third year. This initiative, in partnership with the Philippine Army, ANP, and the Provincial Government under the Balik-Salig program, is a powerful testament to transformation.

The participation and management of the booth by our Negrense brothers and sisters who were former rebels not only highlight their entrepreneurial spirit but also symbolize their successful reintegration into the community. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting all members of our society and celebrating their achievements.

This year also includes the screening of "Under the Piaya Moon," directed by award-winning Negrense film director Kurt Soberano, our emcee for the evening at the Ayala Theaters on Saturday.

Last year, the fair had a total of 108 booths. This year, we have grown even larger, with 115 exhibitors and booths, including 9 exhibitors from Negros Oriental, highlighting the growing unity of the Negros Island Region. Through these efforts, we continue to drive economic growth, celebrate our local heritage, and ensure that Negros Island’s agricultural and aquacultural products, reach their fullest potential.

“I hope that trade fairs like this will inspire Filipinos to shift their purchasing habits toward locally made products. By doing so, we not only support homegrown industries but also encourage domestic travel, boosting Filipino-owned businesses and services.

To everyone here, kindly explore the diverse and innovative creations from the six product sectors of the Association of Negros Producers: Fashion, Furniture, Gifts and Housewares, Food, Organic & Natural products, and Tourism.

“To the Association of Negros Producers, you have greatly benefited our local producers with your proactive initiatives. And we consider the province fortunate to have such a dedicated partner NGO. We extend our gratitude to you for spearheading this event, which has now earned the distinction of being the longest-running provincial trade fair held annually in Manila. Your efforts have created avenues for our local small and medium enterprises to thrive on both domestic and international fronts,” he said.

He added, “I extend my gratitude to our National Government Officials, District Representatives, Hon. Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, the entire Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Local Chief Executives, and other local officials, as well as our Department and Office Heads, and friends from the media for your unwavering support.

I extend my sincere appreciation to the Local Government Units that have shared their products and local favorites, along with the tourism and business sectors, our hardworking local producers, and the dedicated team of the provincial government. The success of this trade fair stands as a testament to our collective efforts, proving to the world that Negros Occidental and Negrense products meet global standards.”

To our local producers, “I encourage you to continue your pursuit of innovation, creativity, and excellence. Rest assured, your Provincial Government is steadfast in supporting you every step of the way. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed Negrense chefs—Chef Gaita Fores, Chef Don Colmenares, and Chef Patrick Go—for curating tonight’s exceptional showcase of Negrense cuisine. Their culinary mastery not only celebrates our rich heritage but also continues to elevate and innovate the Negrense fare that makes Negros Occidental and Negros Island one of the premier food destinations in the country.

We will also have the internationally renowned Don Papa Rum and our locally produced cheeses from Casa del Formaggio, which exemplify the world-class quality of Negrense products,” he said.

The Governor offered a heartfelt gratitude for the blessings of our Creator, whose grace has made it possible for us to celebrate this Negros Trade Fair.

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay - Campos said, “This is my second Negros Trade Fair. Mariana and I expect it to be held here for the next 10 years to celebrate the Negros Trade Fair. You are always welcome here. I also look forward to joining you at the Masskara festival this October. It's high time that I leave the confines of Makati and go to Negros. Masarap daw ang pagkain sa inyo - yung Inasal and the desserts. And of course, the culture is different and the food is different, and thank you for bringing Negros to Makati.”

Michael Edward Claparols, Chairperson of the 38th Negros Trade Fair shared that the logo for this year’s Trade Fair features an orchid called the slipper orchid which is endemic to the Island of Negros and also in the Central Philippines and is considered endangered. HALAD means offering in Hiligaynon. The slipper orchid is known for its unique and captivating beauty that symbolizes the very spirit of HALAD. Its delicate and resilient nature reflects the best that Negros Island has to offer. Its rich culture, vibrant art, exceptional talents, and pristine environment. Just as this endangered orchid requires dedicated and urgent preservation efforts of our traditional arts and the skills in the Negros Island that are integral to its cultural heritage.

“This year’s trade fair is deeply committed to sustainability. “We are here to create a different mindset and change everyone’s attitude towards the environment,” he said.