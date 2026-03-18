39 NUPs sworn in

THIRTY-NINE newly hired non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 18 took their oath of office at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, March 17, 2026.

PRO 18 Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay led the ceremony with the Command Group, the Regional Staff, and families of the successful applicants.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO 18 Public Information Office chief, said the ceremony marks the commitment of the personnel to public service.

Malong said the applicants include three from the Bacolod City Police Office, 10 from the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office, four from the Siquijor Provincial Police Office, and 22 from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office.

Ibay said the oath-taking marks the start of a journey for the 39 NUP joining the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve the Negros Island Region.

"While not in uniform, their roles are vital to ensuring the PNP functions efficiently and effectively, supporting every operation and community program with dedication, professionalism, and integrity. Their appointment reflects a commitment to public service, accountability, and responsibility, carrying the trust and expectations of the communities they serve," Ibay said.

Ibay said the personnel must embody the core values of the organization and support the mission of PRO 18 to deliver responsive police service. (MAP)