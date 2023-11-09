39 personnel at Registrar’s Office to undergo seminar after complaint

At least 39 personnel of the Civil Registrar’s Office including the job order workers at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), will undergo a seminar on Saturday, November 11, following a mistreating complaint.

City Civil Registrar Hermilo Pauyon said Wednesday, November 8, that the seminar will be conducted by Human Resource Management Services (HRMS) to orient the personnel on how to properly deal with the individuals who are processing their documents at the Civil Registrar’s Office.

He said it’s a usual seminar to improve the behavior of the employees in dealing with their clients at the BCGC.

On November 3, a male complainant, whose name is being withheld, reported to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez that a female employee assigned to Window 3 was so unkind when he was only asking about the processing of the death certificate.

Benitez earlier said that Pauyon had already submitted the names of the two employees assigned to Window 3, but none of them admitted the complaint that was reported on “Isugid Mo Kay Mayor” radio program on Sunday, November 5.

On Monday, November 6, the two employees were presented to the City Mayor’s Office, but they denied the allegations against them.

Benitez said they would review the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area to determine the identity of the employee who accommodated the complainant.

He said the employees denied that they mistreated or shouted at the complainant.

“We will retrieve the copy of the CCTV so we will know what really happened on that day,” he added.

The mayor noted that once they determine that one of them mistreated the complainant, she will face non-renewal of her appointment since she’s a job order employee.

Moreover, Pauyon said they already reviewed the copy of the CCTV, but they failed to determine the identity of the complainant as well as the employee who accommodated him.

He said the employees assigned to Window 3 were already transferred to another section inside the office.

Pauyon also urged the complainant to visit their office so they will know what really happened on November 3.*