39th Negros trade fair kicks off

WITH the theme “Himbon,” the act of coming together under one shared purpose, the Province of Negros Occidental officially kicked off the 39th Negros Trade Fair at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, in Taguig City Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who led the opening ceremony, said he expects better sales this year compared to last year.

He noted that the fair has moved to a larger venue, from Makati City in 2024 to SM Aura in Taguig City this year.

“The trade fair’s move from Makati to SM Aura opens new possibilities,” Lacson said.

The governor also expressed gratitude to SM for accommodating the Negros Trade Fair.

In 2024, exhibitors of the Negros Trade Fair earned at least P59.4 million in total sales at Glorietta 2 in Makati City.

The Negros Trade Fair, the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair in Metro Manila, will run until September 28.

The event is organized by the Association of Negros Producers (ANP) in partnership with the Province of Negros Occidental.

Mary Ann Colmenares, co-chair of the trade fair, said that with 139 participating vendors and partners, the 39th Negros Trade Fair has found a new home at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura.

“This year, we wanted to bring everyone together to remind us of the stories and values that unite us—our shared identity, community and heritage. Each year, we are also guided by our goal of expanding opportunities for our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” she said.

Christina Gaston, president of the ANP, said this is their biggest trade fair in history.

She said the venue, which covers close to 2,500 square meters, allows the fair to accommodate more vendors, event partners and visitors.

“The Negros Trade Fair is a marketplace for all Negrenses. We also welcome vendors and businesses from the Negros Island Region. Our goal is to allow all our participating entrepreneurs to reach a larger audience or market during our trade fairs,” Gaston added.

Through the Negros Trade Fair and the ANP, Gaston said artisans and MSMEs are empowered to become part of a value chain that allows them to scale up and ultimately supply to a larger, global market.

“Beyond retail, exhibitors are faced with opportunities to supply to other businesses both locally and abroad. We are developmental. The platform is dedicated to the vendors and exhibitors. It is their marketplace to reach out to buyers, network, or potentially supply to bigger businesses here or abroad,” Gaston said.

She added that the trade fair also serves as a gateway to the broader global market.

“After 39 years, we have seen the sustainable growth of our exhibitors. We’ve witnessed how they’ve scaled up to the B2B level, even supplying international markets. This is why we continuously strive to bring the trade fair to future markets and pass on the advocacy,” she said.

The weeklong celebration highlights the rich traditions and dynamic innovations of Negros, featuring booths and exhibits from various cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental.

Bacolod Day will be observed on September 27, when the city will also launch the MassKara Festival with Mayor Greg Gasataya.

The City Tourism Office will showcase Bacolod’s artistry through performances, short films and the much-anticipated MassKara Fashion Show of Bacolod Garments. (MAP)