3ID Commander told troops to finish internal security operations

Finish Internal Security Operations, Brace for Territorial Defense Ops: Major General Marion R. Sison, Commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, ordered the troops to run after the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and finish Internal Security Operations (ISO) mission by end of the year, as the Division prepares to shift towards Territorial Defense Operations (TDO).

During his recent visit to units under the 302nd Infantry Brigade, and Joint Task Force – Cebu on October 21-22, 2024, MGen Sison emphasized the need for sheer focus, discipline, and perseverance as the troops contend with a “thinking enemy”.

Further, he warned the troops that while the CTG is waning in its armed struggle, the group continues to find strength and leverage in its legal offensives. Hence, to end the local communist armed conflict is not only a “must” that efforts shall also be exhausted in countering the CTG urban operations but also “crucial” as we transition to our peculiar roles in TDO.

“We must remain vigilant and not rest on our laurels. Instead, we will continuously conduct Focused Military Operations (FMOs) and counter-CTG Urban Operations to achieve our goal of ending insurgency by the end of the year. There must be “zero” remnants of the CTG in our Joint Operational Area (JOA), just like what we did in the Province of Bohol.

We must protect and sustain the gains we made towards achieving a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) environment in Negros Island," MGen Sison said.

He also reminded troops of the high trust and approval ratings enjoyed by the Armed Forces, urging them to uphold these standards through discipline and respect for human rights. "We are the protectors of the people; hence, any form of abuse is unacceptable," he stated.

“We must safeguard and maintain the trust placed by the people in us. We must fulfill our duty to protect them at all costs. Thus, I urge each of you to uphold the highest standards of discipline at all times.

Engaging in gambling or any harmful vices will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly. As we commit to protecting our nation, I trust that you will also care for and support your respective family. Above all, don’t forget to pray for yourselves, your loved ones, your unit, and your country," MGen Sison added.

It can be recalled that MGen Sison also visited other line units in Negros on October 9-10, 2024 to ensure that the Division remains on track in its campaign to end insurgency and that its personnel are in a high state of morale and well-being.

He reiterated the Division's unwavering commitment to achieving total victory over the CTG in Western and Central Visayas, directing troops to focus their efforts on pursuing the remnants of the defunct Guerilla Fronts.

These visits are necessary to reinforce the Command's leadership priorities and demonstrate the Commander's commitment to the troops' welfare. Such direct and personal interactions with the troops on the frontlines not only make the Commander’s presence felt on the ground but also generally provide “inspiration and motivation,” ensuring that the troops remain focused and dedicated to achieving their assigned mission.