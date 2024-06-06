3ID deploys response units, mobility assets for Kanlaon response efforts

Two days after the phreatic eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on June 3, 2024, the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, through its 303rd and 302nd Infantry Brigades, maintained its high alert status with the deployment of 47 Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs), several military vehicles, and hundreds of Disaster Response Operations (DRO) equipment.

These Humanitarian and Disaster Response (HADR) assets of the 3ID, consisting of 464 personnel, and 42 military transport vehicles, are equipped and prepared to address potential disasters that may arise from the recent volcanic activity of Mt. Kanlaon, the army said in a press statement.

Of the 464 personnel, 271 are from the 303rd Infantry Brigade and its line and Operational Control units, including the 79th, 62nd, and 94th Infantry Battalions, and the 542nd Engineer Construction Battalion, 193 are from the 302nd Infantry Brigade, specifically the 47th and 15th Infantry Battalions.

Out of the total number of HADR personnel, 25 are officers, 439 are Enlisted Personnel, and CAFGU Active Auxiliaries (CAAs).

Apart from the active Army personnel, reserve units on Negros Island were also shifted to a state of heightened alert.

On the other hand, the 42 mobility assets, comprising military trucks and other vehicles, are strategically stationed to facilitate the fast deployment and efficient movement of HADR personnel, DRO equipment, and logistical supplies.

This ensures an immediate response and vital support and assistance chains in the event of an eruption and other related emergencies.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, underscored the significance of preparedness and quick response. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of the affected residents in the areas surrounding Mt. Kanlaon. By activating and mobilizing these HADR units and assets, we intend to ensure that we can act swiftly and efficiently in any situation that may arise," he said.

In addition, community awareness programs are also being conducted in partnership and collaboration with LGUs and concerned government agencies to educate and inform the residents about evacuation procedures, emergency contacts, and safety measures.

"Our monitoring is continuous as we work closely with other local government units, local and national government agencies, civil society organizations, and other security forces to synchronize our efforts and streamline communication channels to provide seamless, comprehensive, and sustained delivery of logistical support and basic services to the affected communities," Sison said.*