3ID joins nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill

The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division troops participated in the fourth-quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) at General Macario B. Perlta Jr., Jamindan, Capiz, on November 9.

The Division conducted a ceremonial sounding of the alarm, which signalled the start of the "duck, cover, and hold" procedure at the Signal Battalion, in front of the Command Building, and at the Division Training School.

Likewise, troops also conducted tabletop exercises to enhance decision-making procedures in the event of a building collapse, drowning, and other disaster response scenarios.

NSED is an opportune time for the 3ID to assess its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) capability, increase the awareness of its personnel on safety procedures during earthquakes, and test the preparedness, effectiveness, and reliability of the Division's communication equipment, it said in a press release Friday, November 10.

Additionally, the 3ID's participation in this drill also reminded Spearhead Troopers to follow specific steps and protocols when an earthquake occurs. These steps include remaining calm and performing the "Duck, Cover, and Hold" procedure, staying alert for potential threats, and avoiding glass windows, shelves, and heavy objects.

Subsequently, after the shaking stops, exit the building and proceed to the designated evacuation area. Move to an open zone outside, avoiding buildings, trees, electric posts, and landslide-prone areas.

NSED provides a valuable opportunity to assess the effectiveness and practicality of the readiness, response, and recovery plans and the systems and policies in place for local government units, government offices, and schools. It allows for evaluating how well contingency plans work, the efficiency of coordination and communication during response efforts, and a better understanding of the command-and-control mechanisms used in emergency and disaster operations.

Moreover, quarterly NSED is one of the government's efforts to promote disaster preparedness and resilience within communities.

In his message, Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, 3ID Commander, said that the participation of the Spearhead Troopers in the quarterly nationwide earthquake drills is one of the 3ID’s efforts to enhance its disaster preparedness, resilience, and awareness among its personnel and to evaluate the effectiveness of the Command’s contingency plans during disasters and calamities.

“More than ensuring that our personnel know what to do during an earthquake, we are doing this activity to assess and evaluate the readiness of our troops and equipment and the interoperability of our units to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations (HADRO) when the need arises,” Sison said. (PR)