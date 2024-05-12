3ID welcomes CHR probe on killings in Negros Occidental

The Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division welcomed the official investigation of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Bacolod City after eight persons were killed in over a month in the province.

Major General Marion Sison, 3ID commanding officer, said Saturday, May 11, that the army is in all-out support of CHR's efforts to uncover the truth behind recent killings of innocent civilians in Negros Occidental.

"We welcome any investigation that will shed light on these incidents and help bring justice for the victims and their families. The 3ID reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with the CHR to ensure the investigation is thorough, impartial, and transparent. By cooperating fully with the CHR's probe, the military aims to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to accountability and respect for human rights,” said Sison.

He also said, “With the support and cooperation of the 3ID and CHR, we ensure that justice is served, human rights are protected, and peace is restored in Negros Occidental. The 3ID stands ready to play its part in this collective effort, reaffirming its commitment to upholding peace, security, and the rule of law, not only in Negros Island but as well as to other areas of Western and Central Visayas.

Recently, the CHR-Bacolod conducted a motu proprio investigation on the alleged liquidation of eight civilians in the province from April to early May of this year, seven of whom were allegedly tagged by the NPA as spies or “military agents.”

Some of these killings were reportedly admitted by the rebel group New People’s Army.*