4 associations in Bacolod get P150K assistance from OVP

A total of four associations in Bacolod City received a livelihood grant of P150,000 each from Mag Negosyo Ta Day (MTD), one of the flagship programs of the Office of Vice President (OVP), on March 20.

The turnover ceremony was held at the Panay and Negros Islands Satellite Office.

The four beneficiaries include the Kabalaka People's Livelihood Association, Manayaosayao Farm Workers Association (MAFWA), Adiangawan Small Farmers Association (ASFA), who will all grow and produce mushroom products, and Concerned Crop and Livestock Producers Association (CCLPA) whose focus is on poultry-egg laying.

MTD is one of OVP's flagship programs that aims to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to the citizens who belong to vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors.

It also aims to address the needs of individuals, groups, and sectors who suffer from poverty, injustice, and calamities by integrating them into the mainstream economy to become self-reliant and empowered citizens of the country.

The OVP vowed to continue to serve through services that have a lasting impact on the lives of the Filipino people.*