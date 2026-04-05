4 drug suspects involved in shooting arrested

FOUR suspected drug personalities were arrested in a hot pursuit operation by the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) in relation to a shooting incident, and for violations of Republic Act (RA) 10591 and RA 9165 in Purok Gonzaga, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City on April 3, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as alias Tony, 42, a resident of Purok Riverside, Barangay Bata; alias Win, 39, a resident of Purok Angela Gonzaga, Barangay Vista Alegre; alias No, 54, a resident of Purok Gonzaga, Barangay Taculing; and alias Jov, 39, a resident of Barangay Taculing, all in Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation stemmed from a follow-up and hot pursuit action conducted by Police Station 3 of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), in coordination with City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Police Station 6, in connection with a shooting incident that transpired on April 2, 2026, in Purok Maabi-abihon, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Through intensified police response and intelligence-driven efforts, the suspects were tracked down and arrested less than 24 hours after the incident.

Recovered during the operation were 11 sachets of shabu weighing 60 grams and with an estimated market value of P408,800.

Police also recovered two caliber .45 pistols, one Ultra Raptor II with a loaded magazine containing eight live ammunition and one STI pistol, along with assorted non-drug evidence, including coin purses and cash amounting to P350.

Malong said Tony is considered a high-value drug personality in Bacolod City and was previously arrested for the crime of RA 9165 and tagged as a suspect in a shooting incident in Barangay Banago.

Alias Win was also previously arrested for violation of illegal drugs. He was also a suspect in a shooting incident in Barangay Banago.

Aias No was also previously arrested for violation of illegal drugs.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended the swift and coordinated response of BCPO units in the immediate resolution of the shooting incident.

The operation emphasized the PRO-NIR's uncompromising stance against violent crimes, illegal drugs, and loose firearms.

Ibay said the Police Regional Office remained steadfast in its commitment to ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts are swiftly brought to justice, reinforcing public safety and security across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)