4 nabbed, over P13M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros

FOUR men were arrested and around P13.750 million worth of smuggled cigarettes was seized in an operation at Wild Duck Resort, Barangay Pook, Hinobaan, Negros Occidental on April 17, 2026.

Police identified the suspects as alias Fat, 39, a native of Jolo, Sulu and temporarily residing in Barangay 16, Bacolod City; alias Bry, 40, a resident of Evangeline Heights Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; alias Pip, 57, a resident of Purok Malipayon, Barangay 35, Bacolod City; and alias Rom, 43, a resident of Purok Rosal, Barangay Viterans, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the operation was led by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), PRO-NIR, with the support of other law enforcement units in NIR, by virtue of intensified intelligence monitoring operations and coordination with concerned units.

Malong said the suspects were caught in flagrante delicto while in possession and control of large volumes of illicit cigarettes lacking the required Bureau of Internal (BIR) tax stamps, in violation of Republic Act 10643 or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, and pertinent provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by Republic Act 10963.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession one silver Isuzu Elf six-wheeler panel van, one white Isuzu Elf six-wheeler panel van, 188 master cases of Canon Black Menthol cigarettes containing 50 reams each, and 87 master cases of Canon Menthol cigarettes containing 50 reams each, all without the required BIR tax stamps.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of RID PRO-NIR, while the seized pieces of evidence were turned over to the BIR in Bacolod City.

Malong said they intensified their operations against the proliferation of illicit tobacco products and economic sabotage, emphasizing that such illegal activities significantly undermine government revenue collection and pose serious risks to public health.

PRO-NIR assured the public of its continuing commitment to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen inter-agency collaboration to curb all forms of illegal trade.

Malong also called on the community to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting suspicious activities, as collective action remains vital in safeguarding the region from unlawful activities. (MAP)