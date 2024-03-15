4 Negrense scholars graduate in Japan

Four Negrenses who are scholars of the Negros Occidental Provincial Government and were schooled in Miyakonojo City, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, graduated on March 13.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, together with Negros Occ. Provincial government officers, graced their graduation rites.

The four scholars were Lorraine Tudillo from Binalbagan, Reneleen Apatan from Silay City, and Helena Gasataya, and Curly Joyce Palacios from Sagay City.

The graduates started their journey in Japan in March 2019 to continue their Senior High School at Miyakonojo Higashi High School.

After graduating Senior High School in 2022, they opted to study Vocational Caregiving Course at Houshin School of Healthcare.

When they started their studies, Lacson provided each of them with financial assistance to cover their admission, entrance, registration, and visa fees, as well as the initial deposit for their boarding house.

In his speech, Governor Lacson said that the graduation of the scholars is proof that the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental’s investment in education is indeed a wise decision.

He congratulated the scholar-graduates for their hard work, dedication and commitment throughout their academic journey far from home.

He thanked the Houei Group and the Shimizu family for the opportunity extended to the Negrense youth.

Lacson is in Japan to attend the graduation, visit the Negrense scholars and the Houie healthcare facilities, and discuss the betterment of the scholarship program and opportunities for Negrenses with the Houie Group.

The governor was accompanied by Provincial Administrator Atty. Ray Diaz II, Executive Assistant Charina Magallanes-Tan, and April Joy Duran.

On January 15, the fourth batch of scholars of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in partnership with Houie Group, composed of nine students who will study Japanese Language and Vocational Caregiving Course arrived in Miyakonojo City, Miyazaki Ken.

The scholars were given a comprehensive orientation and will be officially welcomed on January 19 during the entrance ceremony.

Prior to their departure to Japan, the scholars and their parents called on Gov. Bong Lacson and Atty. Rayfrando Diaz at the Capitol.*