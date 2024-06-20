4-route motorcade kicks off Bacolod City’s 86th Charter Day event

A grand motorcade of four routes, converging at the Bacolod City Government Center grounds, on Tuesday kicked off this city’s 86th Charter Day celebration, a special non-working holiday.

More than 400 city departments and offices, national government agencies, barangays, socio-civic and volunteer groups, schools, and business establishments joined the parade in solidarity with the event themed “Pagsaulog sang Pagbag-o Para sa Masanyug nga Asenso sang Bacolod.”

The motorcade, which came from assembly points in Barangays Alangilan, Bata, Mansilingan, and Sum-ag, was composed of 244 motor vehicles and 154 motorcycles, Councilor Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen said during the acknowledgment of participants.

In his message, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez enjoined Bacolodnons to be part of the initiatives in making Bacolod a “super city,” adding that he will deliver a State of the City Address on July 3 to report on where Bacolod is now and its direction.

“In recognition of our 86th Charter Day, let us all go out, celebrate, and recognize that Bacolod is on our way to becoming a ‘super city’,” he said.

At 5 p.m., the 86th Charter Day awards program at the Government Center grand lobby will recognize outstanding city employees at the supervisory and non-supervisory levels and the outstanding taxpayers, including the top real property and business taxpayers in the individual and corporate categories.

The city government will also recognize the Mayor’s Citation, Be the Change Award, and Ang Banwahanon Award recipients.

A barangay festival dance competition participated in by 15 contingents at the Government Center grounds will follow after the recognition rite.

The 86th Charter Day celebration is part of the Days of Reminiscence or “Mga Adlaw Sang Paghanduraw,” commemorated by the people of Bacolod from June 12 to 20 every year.

The “Bacolod City Charter Day” marks the signing and approval of Commonwealth Act No. 326, creating the City of Bacolod by then President Manuel L. Quezon.

It was made official through Republic Act No. 11146, declaring June 18, 1938, as the city’s birthday, signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on Nov. 9, 2018. (PNA)