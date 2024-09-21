4 transport group leaders, 2 others released after posting bail

The four transport group leaders and two other members who were arrested on Wednesday, September 18, at Lacson Street were released on detention after they posted bail on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2, said yesterday Lilian Sembrano, president of Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (KNETCO); Rudy Catedral, president of Bacolod Alliance of Commuters Operators and Drivers Inc. (BACOD)-Manibela; Rodolfo Gardose, chairman of United Negros Drivers and Operator Center-Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (UNDOC PISTON); Eric Bindoy, secretary-general of (UNDOC PISTON), and Shalimar Saleut, member of BACOD, who were charged for disobedience to an agent of a person in authority, were released on Wednesday evening after posting bail of P3,000 each.

Their companion Melchor Umangayon, a member of KNETCO, who was charged with direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority, was released on Thursday evening, September 19, after posting bail of P36,000.

The transport group leaders and their members, who were conducting a rally at Lacson Street on September 18, were arrested for allegedly stoning the police.

Tolentino said that Umangayon was identified as the one who cast the stone on the police officers.

He said the transport groups were airing their sentiments to a private group that was conducting a seminar at L' Fisher Hotel.

He added the suspects and their members were not invited to said event, a Philippine Commercial Vehicle Show-Visayas, but they gathered in the area and held their protest without a permit. /MAP.