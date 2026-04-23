40 business establishments get notice of violation

THE Bacolod Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) has served notices to at least 40 business establishments along Lopez Jaena Street, Bacolod City, for operating without the required permits on April 21, 2026.

Stela Rose Rayos, BPLO head, said the city will strictly enforce legal procedures against non-compliant establishments.

“If no action is taken within three days, a second notice for voluntary closure will be issued until such time that permits are finalized,” she said.

She added that the business establishment owners will be given an additional 15 days to comply; otherwise, their cases will be endorsed to the City Legal Office for formal closure, subject to the implementation timeline.

The inspection, which is in line with the directive of Mayor Greg Gasataya, highlighted key areas of concern, particularly furniture shops along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay 27 that have encroached on public sidewalks and road rights-of-way.

Personnel from the City Legal Office Enforcement Team and the Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department (BTTMD) also joined the inspection.

In addition to permit violations, authorities warned several businesses, including furniture shops and fruit and vegetable vendors, to clear obstructions from sidewalks and roadways to help maintain public order and ensure a fair business environment.

Violators were given three days to comply with the requirements and secure the necessary permits, as mandated under City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, also known as the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City.

Similar violations were observed among fruit and vegetable stalls at Libertad Market in Barangay 40.

Rayos said it is part of the city government’s ongoing efforts to enforce regulations, promote order, and ensure that all businesses contribute fairly to local development.

As of January 1 to March 31, 2026, BPLO records revealed that Bacolod City registered a total of 22,500 business applicants. (MAP)