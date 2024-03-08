40 DEGREES CELSIUS | Due to extreme heat, Bacolod suspends classes at all levels

Due to the extreme heat index forecasted by Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the suspension of classes in all levels of both public and private schools/universities in the city on Friday, March 8.

According to the DOST Pagasa forecast in its La Granja Station on March 8, the heat index reached as high as 40 degrees Celsius, Benitez said.

"For the safety and welfare of students of Bacolod City, there is a need to declare suspension of classes," he said.

He added it is the declared policy of the state to protect the life and property and promote the general welfare of the people.

The mayor noted that the Office of the President Executive Order (EO) No.66 series 2012 prescribes the rules on the cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices due to typhoons, flooding, other weather disturbances, and calamities.

Benitez said EO No.66 delegated the authority to local executives of the affected areas of typhoons and other calamities.

He said Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 037, series of 2022, entitled guidelines on the cancellation of classes and work in schools in the event of natural disasters, power outages, power interruption, and other calamities.*