40 OFW teachers in Bacolod City receive P20K cash aid

AROUND 40 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Bacolod City received P20,000 each in cash assistance under the government's reintegration program during the LAB 4 ALL Caravan held in the city on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the distribution of the financial assistance.

These 40 OFW beneficiaries are part of the 'Sa Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma'am at Sir' (SPIMS) Program, which supports licensed professional teachers among OFWs to return to the Philippines, find employment and practice as teachers.

SPIMS Program is a collaborative effort of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Philippine Normal University (PNU), and other government agencies. (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU Intern)