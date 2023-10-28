400 flower vendors secure permits for ‘Undas’

At least 400 vendors in Bacolod City have secured special permits to sell flowers from October 29 to November 2 for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

City Administrator Pacifico Maghari III said Friday, October 27, that the local market committee (LMC) approved a resolution designating Bacolod Public Plaza along Gonzaga Street and San Juan Street, the areas at Libertad Street along Hernaez Street and Mabini Street, in the area of Burgos Public Market along Burgos Street and Burgos Cemetery inside the closed road, for vending of flowers, candles, and other goods in relation the observance of Undas from October 29 to November 2.

He said the vendors paid P400 for the special permit and they are still accepting applicants for a special permit.

The LMC also tasked the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) and the City Legal Office (CLO) to monitor the one-meter-by-one-meter compliance of the vendors.

Maghari said those who fail to secure a special permit are not allowed to display in said areas.

Moreover, Maghari also ordered the General Services Office (GSO) as well as the Department of Public Services (DPS) to clean all the public cemeteries.

Maghari said the CLO already demolished the illegal structures inside the Bacolod North Public Cemetery or Burgos Cemetery.

He said the illegal settlers were occupying some of the mausoleum inside the North Public Cemetery.

He added the POSO and GSO should ensure that the illegal settlers will not return to the area with the assistance of the city police.*