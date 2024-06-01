400 in northern Negros city receive El Niño aid from DSWD

Some 400 individuals in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, received cash benefits worth PHP9,000 each under the Project LAWA at BINHI of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for families affected by drought due to the El Niño phenomenon.

The financial assistance, amounting to PHP3.6 million, is being implemented under Project Local Adaptation to Water Access (LAWA) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (BINHI) through the cash-for-training and cash-for-work (CFTW) programs.

“This is aimed at helping farmers and vulnerable groups augment their income through CFTW, especially those from Negros Occidental,” DSWD-Western Visayas Disaster Response Management Division Chief Erlyn Garcia said in a statement on Thursday.

Garcia led the payout in coordination with the city government starting Wednesday.

The 400 partner beneficiaries received the cash aid for attending the three-day cash-for-training program and for rendering services under the 15-day cash-for-work assignment for the river easement rehabilitation by planting fruit-bearing trees.

Each beneficiary received a corresponding daily wage based on the prevailing regional daily minimum wage rate in the project area.

"Project LAWA at BINHI" aims to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families during severe drought and mitigate the food insecurity and water scarcity caused by El Niño under the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program. (PNA)