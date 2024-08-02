415 incoming Capitol Scholars sign MOA with the Governor, SPM Gatuslao

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson and Board member Rita Gatuslao signed a memorandum of agreement related to a scholarship for the 415 incoming scholars of the provincial government.

It was held at the L’fisher Hotel in Bacolod City.

The incoming scholars are part of the 1,276 provincial government scholars for the school year 2024 – 2025 under 13 scholarship categories and enrolled in different schools and universities.

The MOA signing was witnessed by Board Member Rita Gatuslao, chairman of the Sanghuniang Panlalawin Committee on Education, and Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Division Head, Karen Dinsay.

The scholars are from various cities and towns of Negros Occidental and underwent screening, a series of exams, and interviews before qualifying for the scholarship.

They will enjoy free tuition and miscellaneous fees, and book and uniform allowances.

Among the scholarship categories are PAGKAON Scholarship Grant, PAGKAON – Food Technology, PAGKAON – Degree Completion Scholarship, District Educational Scholarship, Degree Completion Scholarship, Indigenous Peoples’ Scholarship, Negros Occ. Provincial Medical and Nursing Scholarship, Provincial Educational Assistance to Capitol Employees, Best of Negros, Scholarship for Persons with Disabilities, Scholarship for Children of Non-Returning OFWs, Midwifery Scholarship, and Degree Completion Scholarship for OFWs.

Governor Lacson urged the scholars to be responsible students and to take full advantage of the chance to learn and grow.

“This MOA signing represents a new door to a world of opportunities awaiting you. As you venture into this new chapter, remember that you are also paving the way on behalf of the other young Negrenses who will follow in your footsteps,” he said.

The governor also said that the present Provincial Administration, building on the gains of the past initiatives, has fortified efforts in educational interventions.