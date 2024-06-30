42nd Induction of Rotary Club of Bacolod - East new officers and members

Rotary International District 3850 - Rotary Club of Bacolod-East held its 42nd induction of its new officers and new members at Don Ricardo Hall, L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on June 29, 2024.

Newly installed Club President Jesreel Maglucot succeeded his predecessor Immediate Past President Joemarie Gochuico.

Past District Governor Philip Abello administered the oath of office of the Rotary Club of Bacolod-East officers led by President Maglucot together with his fellow officials.

The new officers for Rotary Year 2024-2025 include Rafael Golez, Vice President; Sonya Verdeflor, Secretary; Alberto Rafael Arceo, III, Treasurer; Immediate Past President Director Joemarie Gochuico; Protocol Officer Ricardo Albayda and PDG Philip Abello. The Club Directors are President Nominee Ma. Cristina Parcon, Director for Club Administration; Director for Membership IPP Joemarie Gochuico; Director for Public Image Committee Carla N. Cañet; Director for Service Projects Elsie Jolingan; Director for the Rotary Foundation Committee Maricar Octaviano and Director for Youth Service Committee Ian Fred Solas.

Atty. Annabelle Corral-Respall, Director II of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bacolod Extension Office was the Guest of Honor and Speaker who shared the value of collaboration and selfless service that Rotarians and public and private organizations could extend for the benefit of the public.

President Maglucot said, “It is an honor to serve as your President and to lead this phenomenal club. Our support for each other and our tireless effort to serve the community is truly commendable. We are the beacon of hope in our society. The world needs Rotary and Rotary needs us to fulfill its mission and purpose. Together, we can accomplish great things and make a lasting and magical impact on the lives of others, we are people of action and service above self. I am confident that with the strong leadership of our newly inducted officers and members and the continued support of our irresistible Rotary Club of Bacolod-East, we will continue to thrive and make a positive difference.“

Immediate Past President Gochuico thanked his fellow Rotarians for the support and camaraderie extended to him during his presidency.