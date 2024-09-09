45-day free parking experiment along Lacson Street starts

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will start the implementation of a 45-day experimental proposal allowing free parking on Lacson Street today, Monday, September 9. It will focus on areas near restaurants from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Mondays to Fridays, through the entire day of Saturday and Sunday, terminating at 5:00 a.m. of Monday, BTAO deputy head Jose Antonio Robello said on Sunday, September 8.

Robello said the Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) convened and approved a 45-day experimental proposal last week after some of the business establishment owners at Lacson Street requested the City Government to allow them to park in the area.

“They asked Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to allow them to park at Lacson Street from Mondays to Fridays as well as on Saturdays and Sundays on said proposal hours,” he said.

He added the primary aim is to find a balance between maintaining smooth traffic flow on Lacson Street and providing business owners with the opportunity for their customers to park near their establishments.

Robello noted that after the 45-day experiment, a report will be submitted to the City Council, whether they will approve it or not.

Robello said the 45-day experiment, which will start from Lacson Street at the old airport down to the areas of Barangay Bata, will end on October 24.

He said BTAO will not implement a clamping or towing in said hours during the 45-day experiment.

However, he added that those who are violating the traffic rules will be penalized.

Robello said traffic enforcers will be deployed in the area and they are also open to adjust the time if it will cause traffic congestion in said hours.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. earlier said they would review the request since the city is also set to implement the pay parking ordinance.

He said some businessmen aired their sentiments that their customers were complaining about the lack of parking space at Lacson Street.

The City Council earlier approved the pay parking ordinance and the BTAC was also tasked to submit the possible sites for the pay parking.

Ting said BTAO will also identify the possible sites for the pay parking then, it will be submitted to the BTAC for the approval of the City Council.

He said the request of businessmen was already approved by the BTAC but, it still needs the approval of the City Council. /MAP