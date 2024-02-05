45 EBM couples plant mangroves ahead of Feb. 14 mass wedding

Forty-five engaged couples from E. B. Magalona attended an orientation on Solid Waste Management (SWM) and later planted about 300 mangrove propagules at the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail in Barangay Tomongtong last January 30.

These activities were among the requirements of the Local Civil Registrar's Office (LCRO) as part of the Valentine Mass Wedding of the 45 couples on February 14 that will be officiated by Mayor Marvin Malacon at the Public Plaza.

The pre-wedding activities were spearheaded by LCRO head Mercedes Recla and Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office-designate Jojo Vargas.

Vargas said through these activities, the couples expressed their shared commitment and responsibility to protecting the environment.

Joining them in the mangrove-planting were personnel of the PNP, BFP, LCRO, and MENRO.

Last year, 33 couples from E. B. Magalona tied the knot at the Feb. 14 mass wedding at the Public Plaza. (PR)