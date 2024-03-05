45 Negrenses get AI TEC scholarships

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed a Scholarship Agreement with 45 grantees of the Negrense CITE-AI Tec Scholarship, at rites held at L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City, March 3.

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental has partnered with CITE Technical Institute, Inc. and the Agro-Industrial Technology and Enterprise Center (AI TEC) to produce high-quality productiotechnologiststs to match the needs of the country’s growing industries and to address poverty among Negrense families, which is the primary goal of the Abanse Negrense Priority Development Agenda of Governor Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer.

AI-TEC is a project of Foundations for People Development, Inc. represented by its chairman, Roberto Montelibano, and Executive Director Jose Rene Gayo, while CITE Technical Institute, Inc. was represented by Jun Bajenting.

Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay said that it is a pioneering scholarship program which will provide opportunities to the marginalized and out-of-school youth to get a certification under the dual training system of CITE Technical Institute in Cebu City.

The scholars will study for two months at CITE Technical School and will be deployed in different companies in Cebu for 10 months.

The grantees are Alternative Learning System (ALS) graduates, senior/ high school graduates, es or college undergraduates who are 18-25 years old.*