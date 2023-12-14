450 fishers join TUPAD orientation in Victorias City

To alleviate the impact of displacement and unemployment, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through the Public Employment Services Office of Victorias City conducted an orientation for the 450 beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) at Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quina Arts and Cultural Center on Dec. 11.

Local fisherfolks from Barangays I, VI-A, IX, XIII, and XIX-A gathered for the orientation which was made possible through the budget allocation from the Office of Third District Representative Jose Francisco Benitez.

TUPAD Coordinator Jhonalyn Rasonable was the featured speaker of the orientation who provided valuable insights into the program's objectives and guidelines.

TUPAD program extends community-based assistance by offering emergency employment to displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers.

Hence, the program, guided by DOLE's directives, employs a minimum of 10 days, not exceeding 30 days, depending on the nature of the assigned tasks.

Furthermore, the orientation led by OIC PESO Manager Carl James Gulmatico and PESO Coordinator Jonnalyn Borrero is aimed at empowering individuals through opportunities to contribute to diverse social projects.

Geographical Coordinator Alana Montepio from the Field Office of Benitez graced the said orientation.

Government interns from DOLE and PESO staff also assisted in the program implementation.

Following the activity, TUPAD beneficiaries are currently engaged in projects such as waste clearing, unclogging waterways, and the repair and maintenance/improvement of public facilities like schools and health centers, demonstrating the program's positive impact on local communities. (PR)