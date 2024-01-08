450 local fishers in Victorias receive TUPAD payout

Over 450 fisherfolks in Victorias City received financial support through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantage Workers (TUPAD) program last December 29, 2023 at Barangay VI-A Covered Court.

Each beneficiary received Php 4,800 which was funded through the budget allocation from the Office of Third District Representative Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez.

TUPAD Focal Person Diwata Borines from the DOLE - Negros Occidental Field Office shared insights to empower the program beneficiaries.

Esteemed guests, including Barangay VI-A Punong Barangay Ana Mae Claro and program coordinators and facilitators graced the event.

TUPAD program offers temporary employment to those in need through ensuring a minimum of 10 days of work for individuals facing displacement, underemployment, or seasonal work challenges.

These beneficiaries actively contribute to essential projects—from waste management to infrastructure enhancements in schools and health centers.

This initiative was made possible by OIC-PESO Manager Carl James Gulmatico, PESO Coordinator Jonnalyn Borrero, and the entire PESO Victorias. (PR)