45th MassKara Festival launches official logo and music

The City of Bacolod and the Bacolod Yuhom Foundation launched its official logo and music in an event dubbed “Unmask, Sponsors and Press Presentation held at the L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on August 17, 2024.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and his fellow officials and its festival organizing partner - the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, led by its President Katherine Matiling, Corporate Secretary Kuster Cadagat,

Jericho Redil - Corporate Treasurer Head of Finance and Food Committee Chair Ana Tison and Director Rodney Mitz Ascalon led the launching rites.

Matiling said,” The event was held to present the new logo and the re-arranged festival music.”

Cadagat said, “The new logo has new elements that convey a message about sustainable development, the commercialization should be balanced with our environmental protection. The new logo presents a much better and more meaningful 45th MassKara festival celebration.”

Ascalon said the festival will open on October 11-27, 2024. The highlights will be on October 25, 26 and 27.

“This is the third year that the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation has organized the festival. The third year is a charm. We have learned a lot. We had a baptism of fire in the first year. We tried to amend some in our second year, and in the third year, it's more or less 80% polished. We are all in the events industry. We are trying our best this year that all our events are more polished and more organized. We are working hand in hand with our marketing and whatever happened in the past, we want to make it right this year,” Ascalon said.

Furthermore, Redil pointed out that the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation is a non-profit organization. “Whatever we got, it has to go back to the people. We are trying our best to uplift the City of Bacolod through this festival.”

RECOGNITION OF THE ICONS OF MASSKARA FESTIVAL

The Bacolod Yuhum Foundation has recognized the icons of the Masskara Festival during the event.

They honored the founder of the Masskara Festival, former Bacolod City Mayor Jose “Digoy” Montalvo who was represented by his daughter Marissa Montalvo-Corral, Co-Founder Ely Santiago who was represented by his children Kim and Lee Santiago, First Masskara Queen 1981 Cissi Villacin, and Choreographer and Dancing Queen of Bacolod City Donna Porter which was represented by her daughter Darlyn Porter.