46 couples wed at EBM ‘Valentine Mass Wedding’

Forty-six couples from various barangays of E. B. Magalona exchanged “I dos” at the annual Valentine Mass Wedding, officiated by Mayor Marvin Malacon, at the Public Plaza, February 14.

This is now the eighth Valentine Mass Wedding in E. B. Magalona where Malacon served as solemnizing officer since he became mayor of the municipality in 2016.

“To our newlyweds here, it is God’s will that you have met each other. It is also God’s will that you are here today to become husband and wife in the Holy Sacrament of Marriage. May the Lord bless your marriage as you commit to a lifelong partnership grounded in love, trust, respect, understanding, and commitment,” Malacon told the couples.

The mayor also underscored the role of principal sponsors, which is primarily to give guidance to the couple.

Vice Mayor Eric Matulac and eight members of the Sangguniang Bayan delivered their respective messages to the couples. Also witnessing the wedding rites were Punong Barangays and Municipal Department and Section Heads, and principal sponsors.

Local Civil Registrar’s Office head Mercedes Recla II said this is now the 23rd mass wedding in E. B. Magalona. The conduct of mass wedding is part of their activities for the month of February as Civil Registration Month. This year’s theme is, “CRVS: The Future of Seamless Services.” CRVS stands for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics.

Antonietta Gador, statistical specialist of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)- Bacolod, served as guest of honor and speaker. She represented John Campomanes, chief statistical specialist of PSA Bacolod. She gave an overview on Community-Based Monitoring System of PSA that will be conducted this year from June to August.

The Municipal Government gifted all the 46 couples with 25 kilos of rice each, and tokens comprised of a framed prenup photo and coffee mug.

The special awardees also received a complete set of two-burner gas stove each. Oldest couple: Protacio Jawili, 54, and Meialyn Catigan, 47, of Barangay San Isidro; Early Birds: Protacio Jawili and Meialyn Catigan of Barangay San Isidro. They arrived at the Public Plaza at 12:06 a.m. of Feb. 14.

Best in Wedding Attire: Couple Alexis Delfin of Barangay Damgo and Karen Evangelista of Barangay Tuburan

Meanwhile, also shown in the ceremony was a pre-nuptial video taken of the 46 couples who attended an orientation on Solid Waste Management (SWM) and planted 300 mangrove propagules at the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail last Jan. 30, to symbolize their shared commitment and responsibility to protect the environment.

These activities were among the requirements of the LCRO as part of the Valentine Mass Wedding.

Last year, 33 couples from E. B. Magalona walked down the aisle at the Valentine Mass Wedding at the Public Plaza. (PR)