460 BRGYS. DRUG-FREE | New Liga prexy to prioritize anti-drug campaign

The anti-drug campaign will be the priority of the newly-elected president of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Negros Occidental chapter, Punong Barangay Richard Julius Sablan of Brgy. 2, Victorias City.

Sablan was unopposed during the election of the provincial Liga ng mga Barangay held Friday, January 12, at Seda Hotel, Bacolod City.

He said he will continue the programs of his predecessor, Juvy Pepillo, who is also from Victorias City.

"We want all barangays in Negros Occidental to be drug-free. We will help the barangays that are processing their declaration as drug-free [area]," he said.

Sablan said 460 of the 601 barangays in the province are already drug-free.

He added that he plans to go around the different 31 towns and cities to meet with the local punong barangays.

Also declared winners were Annabelle Bermudo - vice president; Jerome Agustin - auditor; and board of directors - Henry Alcorin, Marlon Malacon, Elir Borres, Ronnie Salo, Freddie Mongcal, Rico Regalia Alfredo Martin Cui, and Paul Leonard De Oca.

All the elected officials ran unopposed.

They were sworn into office by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Lacson said the Liga officers "are expected to embrace this responsibility with the utmost consistency."

"You must promote inclusivity and ensure that everyone is heard, as it is the essence of democracy," the governor pointed out.

He also urged the barangay officials “to earnestly attend the barangay assembly, ensuring that we remain conscious and aware of the sentiments and needs of our people."

"This is crucial to our aim of achieving inclusive and responsive governance. Effective governance is built on collaboration and unity of purpose," Lacson said.*