4th batch of language, caregiving scholars arrive in Japan

ARRIVAL. The 4th Batch of scholars from Negros Occidental who will take the Japanese language and vocational caregiving course arrive safely in Japan and are set to we welcomed in an entrance ceremony in Miyakonojo City, Miyazaki Ken on January 19.
The 4th Batch of scholars of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in partnership with Houie Group, composed of nine students who will study Japanese Language and Vocational Caregiving Course arrived in Miyakonojo City, Miyazaki Ken, Japan, evening of Jan. 15.

The Negros Occidental team composed of Charina M. Tan, EA IV/PIO, Karen Dinsay, NOSPD head, and April Joy Duran, SPCD, led the group and met with Yukari Shimizu Edwards, president of Houei Group, Takako Shimizu Wee, Vice President, Leroy Edwards, Gen. Manager of International Affairs Division, and Chitose Kubo, Manager for International Affairs.

The scholars were given a comprehensive orientation and will be officially welcomed on January 19 during the entrance ceremony.

Prior to their departure to Japan, the scholars and their parents called on Gov. Bong Lacson and Atty. Rayfrando Diaz at the Capitol. (PR)

