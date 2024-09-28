4th Battle of Bots 2024 opened in Bacolod City

The three-day Provincial Robotics Competition dubbed the 4th Battle of Bots 2024, opened on September 24, 2024 in Bacolod City recently.

The event was spearheaded by the Negros Occidental Language and IT Center (NOLITC).

The event is in partnership with Pinoy Robot Games (PRG), and is participated in by elementary and high school students from various schools in the province.

The participants competed in SumoBot, Line Tracing, and Mission Challenge.

Present at the activity were Board Members Rita Gatuslao and Mayvelyn Madrid, TESDA Provincial Director Niña Connie Dodd, NOLITC Administrator Dr. Ma. Cristina Orbecido, and Pinoy Robot Games Founder Melvin Matulac, among others.

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson said, “Over the years, technology has revolutionized our world and our lives. Its impact on our daily lives cannot be ignored. In my youth, robotics meant Voltes V, the radio-controlled robot, and the jetpack used by James Bond. Robotics at that time was limited to animation, imagination, and entertainment. Today, we are in the midst of the digital and computer age.”

He added that automation, instrumentation, and robotics are becoming our realities and have the great potential to transform our lives, work practices, and levels of services.

“The application of robotics benefits us, even if we sometimes do not realize it. Today, robotics is being effectively utilized in various fields, including agriculture, security, medicine, and, of course, space exploration, to name a few. It is my honor to address our talented young Negrense innovators this afternoon and to celebrate the remarkable achievements you have all made. Your creativity and dedication are inspiring, and today, we come together to recognize your hard work and innovation.

This healthy competition serves as a valuable opportunity to stay informed about ongoing advancements in robotics. By participating, you contribute to this dynamic field and harness its potential. It is heartwarming to see so many of our grade school and high school students eager to engage in this endeavor, demonstrating their passion for innovation.

To all the participants and winners, congratulations! There are no losers in this competition. You will come out of this activity more experienced and knowledgeable. With this, may you continue striving to develop your skills and knowledge.

The provincial government is here to assist you in achieving your full potential. Also, I extend my gratitude to everyone who made this event possible - the Negros Occ. Language and IT Center, and to our partner, the Pinoy Robot Games, our participating schools, and other volunteers, who have supported our vision for fostering innovation and creativity in robotics. Your dedication made this competition a success, he said.