4th Himaya Festival kicks off

Mayor Raymund Tongson reminded elected city and barangay officials, and local government unit officers of their responsibilities to the people of Himamaylan as the southern Negros city kicked off the 4th Himaya Festival on Easter Sunday.

“Let us continue what we have started,” appealed Tongon during his message after the Holy Mass, held at the city hall ground floor, which signaled the beginning of the Himamaylan’s week-long festivities.

Tongson thanked the officials, officers, and employees who have been instrumental in the city’s national, regional, and provincial accolades such as the 2023 Seal for Good Local Governance (SGLG), seal of the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA) award, Sustainability 2 Award from the 2023 Abanse Negrense Good Environmental Governance Awards, among others.

“Recently, Himamaylan Cit’ was hailed the number one child-friendly LGU in the Philippines,” said Tongson.

“If we are reminded that we are just one people of Himamaylan, we can achieve all of our dreams and aspirations, and conquer any all future challenges,” he said.

Himamaylan is not only fortunate to celebrate to celebrate the start of the Himaya Festival and the its 23rd charter anniversary, the mayor said, but “we are especially blessed because it’s Easter Sunday.”

Week-long festivities

Elated, Tongson shared that festival-goers can look forward to an extra night of festival highlights.

“From the accustomed two nights of highlights, we have added another night so our fellow Himamaylanons and visitors can enjoy the festivities in the city,” he said.

Also on Sunday, the LGU recognized outstanding Himamaylanons during the Himaya Awards at the city hall.

The city honored 47 special awardees, top 5 real property tax payers, top 5 corporate tax payers, 4 licensure exams topnotchers, and 3 national champions from various athletic and dance sports meets.

Monday, April 1, Himamaylan’s pride products will be showcased in the opening of the Agri Trade Fair at the Brgy, I bridge, followed by the cooking contest of the most delicious delicacies using local products at 2 p.m. and cultural show at 6 p.m.

The battle for third of the Inter-TODA Basketball tournament is set at the Brgy. I gym, 7 p.m.

Persons with disabilities are set to compete in the 2nd MRT Invitational Sitting Volleyball at the Brgy. I gym, Tuesday, April 2. Take a first look at the 19 candidates of Himaya Queen during the pre-pageant at the city hall grounds, 6 p.m.

The Job Fair Plus which opens at 8 a.m. on April 3 at the city hall lobby will offer employment opportunities for jobseekers as well as free legal counseling and a Zumba session.

Himamaylan farmers affected by the dry spell will also receive checks from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation at the Agri Trade Fair site, 1 p.m.

On the same day at the Brgy. 1 gym, pregnant women are invited to join the Buntis Day with caravan and the #ThroughTheYears Bishop concert.

The DepEd Day is set on April 4, at the Brgy. I gym with the Inter-barangay Basketball tournament battle for third set on the same day. The Farmer’s Forum at the Agri Trade Fare site starts at 1 p.m.

At the city hall grounds, the Shake & Sweat Fitness Party, Himamaylan’s Invitational Zumbavaganza will start at 4 p.m.

Festival highlights

The day one of the festival highlights, April 5, will start with the Civic Action (CIVAC) free medical mission will be held at Himamaylan National Nigh School, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) Sectoral Day will also be held at the Brgy. I gym in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Agri Trade Fair Cooperative activity will begin at 1 p.m., Brgy. I bridge.

At 6 p.m., the new Himaya Queen will be crowned at the Brgy. I gym marking the start of the three-day festival highlights .

The first day of the highlights continues with OPM legend Parokya ni Edgar for #RakrakanSaMaylan, 10 to 11 p.m. at the Himamaylan NHS field. An after party will cap-off Friday with DJ AE Nathalie spinning the night away.

Saturday festival highlights, April 6, begins early with Bark Day to celebrate Himamaylan City’s “best friends”, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brgy. I gym. The Inter-barangay Basketball championship game will commence at 6 p.m.

In Hacienda Antipolo, the Invitational Motocross tournament will begin at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m., the winners Agri Trade Fair will be awarded at the Brgy. I bridge.

Meanwhile, the Talentadong Himamaylanon Grand Finals will kick off at 7:30 p.m., venue will be announced this week.

This will be followed by the Himamaylan Pyrotechnic Party and HimaMyVibe Season 2: P-Pop Edition, the venue will be announced this week, too.

On April 7, the Himaya Festival Street and Arena Dance Competition begins on the streets of Brgy. I and will culminate at Himamaylan NHS grounds, 1-6 p.m.

Himaya 2024 Encore is set to wrap up the festivities featuring hitmaker Moira, hearthrob Enrique Gil and DJ Japor live at the Himamaylan NHS football field. (PR)